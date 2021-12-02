WICCI awards Summit Communications Director

Director of Summit Communications Limited Fadiah Khan has been honored by internationally affiliated business forum Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) for her outstanding contributions in technology.

Marking the first anniversary of WICCI, the award-giving ceremony was held on Tuesday at Le Meridian Dhaka, reads a press release.

Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury handed over the award to Fadiah Khan among 12 individuals and 3 organisations.

Fadiah has been contributing in strategic policy making for Summit Communications Ltd to become the largest fibre optic network operator in Bangladesh from private sector.

Former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, educationist Niloufer Manzur (late), researcher Dr Firdausi Qadri and scientist Senjuti Saha also received the awards.

Law minister Anisul Huq and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman were present as special guests on the occasion.

Japanese ambassador Naoki Ito, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin and Summit Group Director Azeeza Aziz Khan were also present at the event presided by WICCI Bangladesh council president Mantasa Ahmed.