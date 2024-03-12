Overhead cables in Ctg to go underground: Mayor

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 07:56 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The overhead satellite dish and internet cables in three wards — Lalkhan Bazar, Jamalkhan, and Bagmoniram — of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will be placed underground, CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said today (12 March).

"Initially, we will place the cables underground in the three wards within the next six months. Subsequently, we will utilise the experience gained from these wards to extend the initiative citywide," said the mayor at a contract signing ceremony between the CCC and Summit Communications Ltd to implement this pilot project.

"Managing the dish and internet cables under the supervision of the CCC will not only reduce accidents on electric poles but also enhance the city's aesthetics. Traders will benefit as wire cutting and theft will be prevented," the CCC mayor said.

Highlighting the significance of this endeavour, the mayor added, "The commercial importance of the city at the national and international levels is diminishing due to the tangled wires. To preserve the beauty and safety of the city, we aim to eliminate cable clutter and establish order."

Outlining the technical aspects of the project, Summit Communications MD and CEO Arif Al Islam said, "We will construct waterproof fibre optic infrastructure using ducting, drainage, and sewage systems. 'Fibre to the home' technology will connect every house from the main road to alleys."

"Our technical capabilities ensure that any Internet Service Provider can offer their desired connection speed without interruption. Furthermore, considering the upcoming launch of digital dish cable businesses within the next five years, we will leverage the experience gained from the initial three wards to declutter the entire city," he added.

CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam, Panel Mayor Gias Uddin, Councillor Afroza Kalam, Councillor Abul Hasnat, Councillor Shoibal Das Shimul and other officials from the CCC and Summit Communications were present at the signing ceremony.

