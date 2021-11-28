Shwapno launches Ahmednagar outlet 

Shwapno, one of the largest retail chain shops in the country, inaugurated its new outlet in the Ahmednagar area in Mirpur today.

Investors Md Sirajul Islam, Md Nazmul Hossain and Mst Shahnaz Parveen were present at the inauguration programme, reads a press release.

Also present were Mirpur Thana Awami League members Haider Ali Khan, Mohammad Kamruzzaman Khan Titu, Fazlur Rahman Khan Babul, Wahiduzzaman Khan Mithu, Delwar Hossain, Mohammad Farooq Ahmed and Shwapno Head of Business Development Rajibul Hasan.

The outlet offered various month-long offers in addition to home delivery service.

