Rupali Insurance declared 10% cash dividend

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 08:41 pm

Mostafa Golam Quddus, chairman of the Company presided over the meeting

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 33th Annual General Meeting (Virtual) of Rupali Insurance Company Limited was held on Tuesday at Imperial Convention Centre.

Mostafa Golam Quddus, chairman of the Company presided over the meeting. A large number of shareholders were present in the meeting.

The shareholders thanked the Board of Directors and the management for increasing net profit before tax of the company by Tk183 million in comparison to corressponding period of the lasr year.

The shareholders unanimously approved 10% cash dividend per share to the shareholders of the company for the year 2020 as recommended by the Board of Directors.  

Directors, Quazi Moniruzzaman, Abu Hena, Mostafa Quamrus Sobhan, Shaon Ahmed and Sheikh Mohammed Danial; along with the Chief Executive Officer, P K Roy, FCA; Additional Managing Director, Fauzia Quamrun Tania; and other Senior Executives of the company were present in the meeting.

