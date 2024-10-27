ACC approves case against Rupali Insurance chair, 3 others

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved filing a case against Mostafa Golam Quddus, chairman of Rupali Insurance Co Ltd, and three others on charges of attempting to sell shares through forgery.

ACC Deputy Director (Public Relations) Md Akhtarul Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard today.

The other accused are Rupali Insurance director Shaon Ahmed, Tahera Akter, and Siraj Uddin Khan.

Md Akhtarul Islam said that 18,31,864 shares of Rupali Insurance, valued at Tk 3,62,70,907, were allegedly attempted to be misappropriated through fraudulent means.

Following an investigation, evidence supporting these allegations was found, and the investigating team recommended filing charges in their report.

On October 23, a letter signed by Md Shahriar Jamil, deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission at ACC headquarters, authorised filing charges against them. They have been accused under Sections 409/467/468/471 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 19(3) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

