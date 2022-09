Md Mahfuzur Rahman Mita and Md Monirul Hasan Khan have been respectively re-elected as the chairman and vice chairman of Rupali Insurance Limited.

They were re-elected in the posts during the 180th board meeting of the company held on Sunday (18 September), said a press release.

