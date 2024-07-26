Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury re-elected chairman of AB Bank

Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury has been re-elected as the chairman of AB Bank for a second consecutive term.

A distinguished senior lawyer at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Barrister Choudhury graduated from the University of Wolver Hampton, UK in 2001 and completed his post-graduation at City University, UK in 2002, reads a press release.

He was subsequently called to the Bar from Lincoln's Inn, London.

Apart from his legal and banking career, Barrister Choudhury is actively engaged in various social and charitable endeavours.