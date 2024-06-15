AB Bank PLC initiates cashless transaction coverage at Patgati, Tungipara

AB Bank PLC initiates cashless transaction coverage at Patgati, Tungipara

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank PLC. has initiated cent percent cashless transaction coverage at Patgati Bazar, Tungipara. Mr. Tarique Afzal, Managing Director of AB Bank along with Mr. Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, Mayor, Tungipara Municipality and Mr. Babul Sheikh, Tungipara Upazila Chairman have launched this cashless transaction to promote digital financial services.

Local senior politicians of Bangladesh Awami League, government officials and AB Bank officials were also present at the event. 

 

