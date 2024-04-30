PwC Bangladesh appoints Shams Zaman country managing partner

PwC Bangladesh appoints Shams Zaman country managing partner

Senior banker Shams Zaman has been appointed country managing partner of PwC Bangladesh, a leading consulting firm on technology, tax and other advisory services.

Shams having 28 years of professional experience will be the principal interface of PwC's services in Bangladesh, according to a release. 

He has previously worked with Citi Bank, where he was the head of corporate banking in Bangladesh, and was responsible for global subsidiaries, local corporates, financial institutions, public sector client coverage and origination business. 

Prior to joining Citi, where he spent over 20 years, Shams worked for a boutique investment bank, where he led capital markets and corporate finance business. 

Shams holds an MBA and a BBA degrees. He has also completed an executive education programme on leading strategic growth.

On his appointment, Sanjeev Krishan, chairman of PwC India and PwC Bangladesh said, "We firmly believe in Bangladesh's promising growth trajectory and stay committed to contributing to its momentum by expanding our market presence." 

"With Shams' extensive expertise, we're confident that PwC Bangladesh will be successfully expanding our client base, exceeding our stakeholder expectations and delivering tailored solutions to their unique business challenges," he also said. 

