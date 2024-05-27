Pubali Bank PLC launches co-branded visa debit and credit card with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University

Corporates

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 05:45 pm

Pubali Bank PLC launches co-branded visa debit and credit card with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University

This is a significant milestone in enhancing collaboration between Pubali Bank PLC and BSMMU and providing enhanced financial services and facilities to all doctors, officers and students associated with BSMMU.

Photo: Courtesy
The launching ceremony was held at Shahid Dr. Milon Auditorium, BSMMU today. This Co-Branded Card is a symbol of long-lasting bondage between the two organisations.

Mohammad Ali, Managing Director & CEO of Pubali Bank PLC and Professor Dr. Deen Mohd. Noorul Huq, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University was present on the occasion.

Professor Dr Saif Uddin Ahmed, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Admin); Professor Dr Md Moniruzzaman Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Research & Development); Professor Dr Mohammed Atiqur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic); Md Kamruzzaman, General Manager and RM of Dhaka Central Region of Pubali Bank PLC, N M Firoz Kamal, DGM & Head of Card Business Division and Mst Masuma Khatun, DGM & Head of Shahbag Avenue Branch were also present.

This is a significant milestone in enhancing collaboration between Pubali Bank PLC and BSMMU and providing enhanced financial services and facilities to all doctors, officers and students associated with BSMMU. The initiative aims to provide cardholders with a convenient, secure and rewarding banking experience.

The co-branded Visa cards ensure a seamless and beneficial banking experience for users and offer various benefits including discounts, cashback offers and enhanced security measures. Pubali Bank is committed to providing innovative banking solutions and excellent customer service.

 

