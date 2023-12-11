Platforms introduces personal art curation for customers

Platforms, a dedicated initiative celebrating and boosting Bangladesh's vibrant art scene, has unveiled an innovative personalised art curation service that transcends conventional offerings.

According to a press release, Platforms aims to revolutionise how individuals experience and exhibit art in their homes or workplaces, leveraging a team of expert curators.

The art curation process by Platforms delves deeply into understanding your unique vision, meticulously crafting a curated collection that authentically mirrors your tastes and style.

Start your transformation journey by reaching out to us for a personalised consultation. This initial phase involves discussing your preferences, style, and the desired ambiance for your space.

Following the consultation, the team will evaluate your space, considering aspects like lighting, design, and available area. Concurrently, we collaboratively establish a clear budget range, ensuring a harmonious fusion of aesthetics within your financial parameters.

Rely on Platform's seasoned curators to handpick artwork tailored precisely to your preferences.

Review the selected artworks, provide feedback, and in the Adjustments phase, Platform fine-tune the selection based on your preferences.

The team will customise the collection to align with your specific themes, colours, or artistic styles.

Formalise the curation arrangement with a comprehensive contract. Once satisfied, provide your approval for the final collection.

Schedule a convenient time for installation during our logistics planning. Our team ensures professional installation with strategic placement for maximum visual impact.

Experience the transformation during the reveal of your space with curated artworks. Then, take a client walkthrough to ensure it aligns with your expectations.

Rayana Hossain, Founder of Platforms, said "At Platforms, we perceive art as more than mere decoration; it's an extension of your identity. Our art curation process is tailored to transform your space into a canvas that narrates your story."

Interested individuals can schedule consultations via the Platforms website at https://plat-forms.com/