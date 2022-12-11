3Zeroes.ActionNetwork starts journey for big-push on population goals

Civic platform "3Zeroes.ActionNetwork" has started its journey to address the challenges like high rates of child marriage, adolescent pregnancy and gender-based violence as well as stalled indicators on maternal mortality and reproductive health as it considers the challenges require a new big-push.

The new civic platform, bringing together national and grassroots organisations and actors working on these issues, was announced on Sunday in a press conference jointly organised by Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The new platform will pursue a triple action agenda – promote greater cross-sectoral dialogues and community engagement; strengthen knowledge management and advocacy; and track progress on the realization of the three zeroes agenda.

"We need a big-push, as well as an integrated push. If we want to reduce maternal mortality, we need to improve service delivery. If we want to reduce gender-based violence, we need to reduce child marriage as well," remarked Hossain Zillur Rahman, executive chairman of PPRC.

He added, "We aim to generate a 3Zeroes tracker, to capture all kinds of data, including generating primary data of our own. By 2030, we should achieve significant progress on these goals."

The organisers informed that the platform will be structured around a national convening committee, thematic advisory groups, grassroots focal points and a secretariat. It will be open to the membership of individuals and institutions. Both the structure and operational modalities will be finalised through a consultative process.

