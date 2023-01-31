Reflective Teens creating colourful world for children within limited space

Photo: Courtesy

Reflective Teens is an internationally recognised nonprofit teen based creative platform working for fostering the creative abilities of the teenagers. With the help of Elite Paint, Reflective Teens initiated the 'Classroom Sidewalk Game Project' this year covering 20 schools of Dhaka and Chittagong, said a press release.

Under this project, Reflective Teens renovated corridors, school entrances and small spaces by the side of classrooms and turned them into colourful playing zones within the limited premises of the schools for the kids.

Furthermore, playgrounds provide an opportunity for children to interact with each other and build relationships with peers, which is essential for their social development.

Urbanisation has had a significant impact on playgrounds for children. As cities become more densely populated, there is less space available for playgrounds. This means that there are fewer playgrounds available for children, and those that do exist may be overcrowded or in disrepair, reads the media release.

Without access to playgrounds, children are unable to engage in physical activities that are essential for their development. This lack of physical activity can lead to a decrease in cognitive abilities, such as problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Rahil Ahmed, director, Elite Paint said, "Elite Paint always wanted to give back to the community and especially to underprivileged kids studying in schools in the rural areas. Often, these schools lack the basic infrastructure or setting required for these students to thrive and realise their full potential. So, whenever an opportunity arises for me to help in a way that will actually allow them to thrive - we try to take it."

"As an organisation we have been working to create a more conducive for flourishing the creativity of the teenagers. The lack of playgrounds hampering the cognitive growth of children in the country. Understanding the problem we came up with this frugal innovation to address this problem", said Yusuf Munna, executive director of Reflective Teens.