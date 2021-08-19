Paperfly introduces nationwide doorstep pick-up service

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 08:57 pm

Paperfly introduces nationwide doorstep pick-up service

The package is specially designed for the small Facebook based merchants

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 08:57 pm
Paperfly introduces nationwide doorstep pick-up service

In bid to provide seamless services, e-commerce logistics solution provider Paperfly has launched an application named "Paperfly GO" and introduced nationwide doorstep pick-up service for any size of products.

The Seller One merchants can simply download the Paperfly GO app and get full control of their online order and tracking on just few clicks.

Seller one is a package from Paperfly specially designed for the small Facebook based merchants, said a media statement issued on Wednesday.

The smart logistic company has developed a complete solution to connect all doorsteps across the country in fastest possible way. This connected home delivery network is just perfect for any type logistics solution, be it small or any big products.

Paperfly GO features services like merchant registration, order placement, real-time order tracking, order status notification, free call to helpline, invoice history and details, advance payment update, delivery call logs, smart check and smart return.

Rahath Ahmed, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Paperfly, said, "Our goal is to connect merchants across country and empowering them to become online seller. The small and medium producers will be immensely benefited if they can enter e-commerce space to sell their products directly to customers."

"Paperfly has created an efficient and fast pick-up and delivery network to meet and support these key logistics need, also bringing innovative convenience to provide better merchant and customer experience," he added.

Some of the Paperfly's clients are Daraz Bangladesh, Shajgoj, Grameenphone, Aarong, Robi, UShop, Transcom, Foodpanda.

Paperfly started journey in 2016 as an e-commerce logistics solution provider, and currently holds the strongest doorstep delivery network in the country.

