Bangla Trac Foundation kicks off with Youth Workforce Readiness Program

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 12:13 pm

Bangladesh is poised to maintain high economic growth and is home to the largest number of youths in the world with almost half of its population below the age of 23. It needs to seize the opportunity provided by an existing and a growing youth population that need to be converted into highly skilled and productive labor force. However, a binding constraint is inadequate education and training of the population. To sustain high economic growth and avoid falling in the middle-income trap, Bangladesh needs to invest heavily in education and particularly skills development to complement its large and growing investments in infrastructure. 

Skills development and training require strengthening the ecosystem of vocational education. Moreover, there is a mismatch between the skills of young people entering the workforce and the needs of employers. In Bangladesh, the scenario is quite daunting for the underprivileged community due to their financial incapability resulted in not receiving the learning and training to keep pace with the evolving demands of employment, locally as well as globally. This barrier, socioeconomic challenges can only be overturned by uncommercialized approaches spearheaded by private sectors. 

Here comes the introduction of Bangla Trac Foundation- to align skill development and vocational education to open the door of youths to the future. With the initiation of "Youth Workforce Readiness Program", Bangla Trac Foundation has set its goal to ensure better employment opportunities for the Bangladeshi unprivileged community in both local and overseas job markets. It sees the challenge of youth employment in the country as an immense opportunity. Our young people are innovative and energetic, and they are ready to the challenges they face. The time is right for the Foundation to focus on supporting them by setting up uncommercialized institutional platform for skill development and education to increase youth employment and reduce poverty. Bangla Trac Foundation is proud to be part of noble initiative by nurturing and enhancing the technical skills of underprivileged youth, to help them play a major role in the socio-economic development of the country. 

Successful Completion of Two Batches: Excavator Operators Training at free of cost!  

By proudly serving two batches belonging to the underprivileged community of rural regions, the program has been aimed to provide the trainee operators with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to operate excavators and its attachment in a safe manner. Trainees learned the theoretical guidelines relevant to the operation of equipment, how the machines capacity and stability is affected while the machine is in use, as well as understanding the excavator by reviewing maintenance standards. The trainees have been taught to perform a pre-operational vehicle inspection, the features and controls of equipment, and the contents of the machine's operator manual. Under the direct supervision of experienced instructors, they learned how to operate the machine performing the basic duties for what it was intended to perform. 

Trainees needed to demonstrate their ability to operate the excavator in a safe and efficient manner through a series of driving and operating exercises. Upon successful completion of the program, 30 operators altogether received certificate and they are now getting prepared to join the workforce. 

Most youth are coming from rural landscape, and if these youth are prepared with the right skills for work, they will live out their full potential and lift up entire nations. With significant increase in labor mobility and the young labor force expected to increase by more than 350 million people or 40% of the increase in the global labor force in the next two to three decades (World Bank 2011b), Bangladesh has a major window of opportunity to tap "demographic dividends" to become a major supplier of the global labor force, at least in the short to medium term. Therefore, the role and contribution of Bangla Trac Foundation will be very vital, as their certified programs will result in producing qualified and skilled labors, which will ensure grabbing employment opportunities abroad with higher wages, which will eventually lead to bring in remittances increased two to three-fold.

