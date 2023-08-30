NMST working to expand science education across the country through various programmes

Corporates

Press Release
30 August, 2023, 02:05 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 02:05 am

NMST working to expand science education across the country through various programmes

Press Release
30 August, 2023, 02:05 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 02:05 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The National Science and Technology Museum is the only state institution for hands-on science and technology education.

Committed to creating a science-friendly environment and a science-minded nation, this institution is constantly expanding its services and operations across the country in addition to continuing institutional and non-formal science education programmes despite various adverse conditions.

The NMST has introduced nine museum buses, movie buses and space observation buses under the expansion programme with the aim of providing practical science education to the students of the underprivileged educational institutions in remote areas of the country. 

The programme also includes 10 telescopes, 2 mini planetariums, 60 VRs and 167 science exhibits.

Besides, NMST is organising free science exhibitions throughout the year in districts, upazilas and various educational institutions outside the capital through technology-rich buses.

The purpose of such mobile exhibitions is to create more interest in science and technology among students.

More than 700 science clubs have already been formed in every district and upazila level of the country to strengthen the universal science education programme.

Under the supervision of the NMST, these science clubs are regularly organising lectures, science meetings and seminars.

In addition to the daily activities of the science museum, with the tireless efforts and efforts of the officers and employees here, in the last four years, about 1370 traveling science exhibitions, 1145 science meetings/seminars, 2673 science and technology fairs, 2693 science olympiads, 2867 science quizzes and drawing 561 telescopes have been organized outside Dhaka.

48 scientific publications have been published to stimulate the scientific thinking of young scientists and researchers. 

The science museum has 10 thematic and rich exhibition galleries, F-6 fighter aircraft, Beaver aircraft, Tomahawk aircraft, Antonov aircraft model, Titanic ship model and various exhibits. Over 5 million visitors have visited the Science Museum in person and virtually in the past 5 years.

National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day