NMST working to expand science education across the country through various programmes

The National Science and Technology Museum is the only state institution for hands-on science and technology education.

Committed to creating a science-friendly environment and a science-minded nation, this institution is constantly expanding its services and operations across the country in addition to continuing institutional and non-formal science education programmes despite various adverse conditions.

The NMST has introduced nine museum buses, movie buses and space observation buses under the expansion programme with the aim of providing practical science education to the students of the underprivileged educational institutions in remote areas of the country.

The programme also includes 10 telescopes, 2 mini planetariums, 60 VRs and 167 science exhibits.

Besides, NMST is organising free science exhibitions throughout the year in districts, upazilas and various educational institutions outside the capital through technology-rich buses.

The purpose of such mobile exhibitions is to create more interest in science and technology among students.

More than 700 science clubs have already been formed in every district and upazila level of the country to strengthen the universal science education programme.

Under the supervision of the NMST, these science clubs are regularly organising lectures, science meetings and seminars.

In addition to the daily activities of the science museum, with the tireless efforts and efforts of the officers and employees here, in the last four years, about 1370 traveling science exhibitions, 1145 science meetings/seminars, 2673 science and technology fairs, 2693 science olympiads, 2867 science quizzes and drawing 561 telescopes have been organized outside Dhaka.

48 scientific publications have been published to stimulate the scientific thinking of young scientists and researchers.

The science museum has 10 thematic and rich exhibition galleries, F-6 fighter aircraft, Beaver aircraft, Tomahawk aircraft, Antonov aircraft model, Titanic ship model and various exhibits. Over 5 million visitors have visited the Science Museum in person and virtually in the past 5 years.