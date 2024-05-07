National Museum of Science and Technology distributes umbrellas among students amid heatwave

Considering the recent heatwaves, the National Museum of Science and Technology distributed umbrellas among poor students in remote areas of the country.

The museum's officials have distributed 2,000 umbrellas to poor students of different primary and secondary schools, madrasahs and orphanages in remote areas of Dhaka, Chattogram, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Rangpur, Faridpur, Tangail, Jashore and Narsingdi since 1 May, reads a press release.