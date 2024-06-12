45th National Science and Technology Week begins

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 45th National Science and Technology Week and Science Fair kicked off on Tuesday at the National Museum of Science and Technology complex in the capital's Agargaon.

The week-long fair will feature a variety of events, including a science Olympiad, a science quiz competition, and an exhibition of inventions by young innovators. The aim of the fair is to promote science education and research in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The event is being attended by over 700 students, young scientists, and innovators from 64 districts across the country.

The Science and Technology Ministry Secretary Md Ali Hossain emphasized the importance of science and technology for Bangladesh's development, adding that Bangladesh cannot become a developed country without a strong culture of scientific research and innovation.

On the first day of the fair, a science Olympiad was held for junior and senior students from 64 districts across the country. A total of 256 students participated in the Olympiad.

In addition, 24 teams from 8 divisions took part in a science quiz competition. The teams were composed of the winners of district-level quiz competitions.

National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST)

