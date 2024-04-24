MTB's Khalid Hossin Honored with 'Ingenious Leader of Technology in Customer Experience' Award

24 April, 2024, 04:40 pm
MTB's Khalid Hossin Honored with 'Ingenious Leader of Technology in Customer Experience' Award

Photo: Courtesy
Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) proudly announces Khalid Hossin, Head of Digital Banking Division, as the recipient of the prestigious "Ingenious Leader of Technology in Customer Experience" award at the South Asian BFSI Tech'24 Summit & Awards in Kathmandu, Nepal. Presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of Nepal, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, this accolade validates Hossin's visionary leadership and transformative impact within Mutual Trust Bank's Digital Banking Division.

The South Asian BFSI Tech Summit & Awards, held from February 29 to March 1, 2024, witnessed the convergence of over 250 delegates from six SAARC nations, including India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. This summit, renowned for its recognition of digital trailblazers, serves as a nexus for fostering innovation and connectivity within the SAARC region's digital landscape.

Hossin's leadership has propelled Mutual Trust Bank to the forefront of digital innovation in Bangladesh, with achievements including the establishment of the country's premier "Open Banking" platform and over 35 active fintech partnerships. Beyond banking, Mr. Hossin's career spanning two decades highlights his versatility and innovation across various sectors, including telecommunications and credit rating agencies.

MTB congratulates Khalid Hossin on this well-deserved recognition, reaffirming its commitment to driving digital transformation and delivering superior banking experiences for its customers.

