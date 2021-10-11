Lub-rref launches SAP system at its head office

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 04:09 pm

Lub-rref (Bangladesh) Ltd launched Systems Applications and Products in Data Processing or SAP- a centralized data management system software at its head office yesterday.

All the activities of Lub-rref (Bangladesh) Ltd. will be performed in a completely digital manner through SAP, said a press release.

Mohammad Yusuf, Managing Director of Lub-rref (Bangladesh) said, "As per the directives of Hon'ble Prime Minister and Leader of the People Sheikh Hasina, we have gone one step further in managing the digital system in day to day office maintenance. We hope that we will be able to contribute more to the country's economy as a domestic lubricant brand BNO."

Mr. Salauddin Yusuf, Director-Marketing, Dr. Ishrat Jahan, Director, Real Estate and Asset Management and Suhail Ahmed, Head of Corporate Finance and Management, Dr. Khandaker Jakir Hossain, General Manager-Technical & Md. Moshihor Rahman, ACS, Head of HR & Admin and Company Secretary were present the event among others.

