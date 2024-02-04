LG Electronics launches 'Free Pre AC-Check Up Service' campaign

LG Electronics has launched a nationwide "Free Pre AC-Check Up Service" campaign, effective from 1 February to 31 March in Bangladesh.

Customers who have purchased LG ACs from authorised stores between 23 January and 23 July are eligible to avail of this complimentary service until 31 March, reads a press release.

As part of this campaign, customers will receive free cleaning and maintenance services, in addition to a comprehensive health checkup for their ACs at no cost.

To access this service, customers are encouraged to contact the LG call center at the toll-free number 08000-545454 between 8:30 AM and 8:30 PM. Throughout the service period, LG's dedicated service team will not only provide maintenance but will also educate customers on effective AC usage and maintenance practices, ensuring optimal performance and an extended lifespan for the product. The inauguration of this initiative, which underscores LG's commitment to customer satisfaction, took place at the LG Electronics Bangladesh head office in Gulshan, attended by Mr. Peter Ko, Managing Director of LG Electronics Bangladesh, and Mr. H.M. Shahriar Reza, Product Manager, along with other key personnel from the company.