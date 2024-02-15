LG Electronics has entered into a partnership with Transcom Electronics Limited

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LG Electronics has entered into a partnership with Transcom Electronics Limited, a well-known electronics company in Bangladesh. 

As a result of this collaboration, Transcom Electronics Limited will now distribute and provide after-sales service for LG Electronics' Multi V i series Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air conditioning systems in Bangladesh. 

The signing ceremony of the agreement took place at the head office of Transcom Electronics Limited in Banani.

Present at the ceremony were the management director of LG Electronics Bangladesh, Peter Ko, and the Product Manager, HM Shahriar Reza. 

Additionally, from Transcom Electronics Limited, the Head of Business (HVAC) Sameer Paul and the Head of Sales (HVAC) Mahbub Alam were also present.

During the ceremony, Peter Ko, the management director of LG Electronics Bangladesh, handed over the "Distributor Certificate" to the leadership of Transcom Electronics Limited. 

The formal agreement between LG Electronics and Transcom Electronics Limited aims to enhance customer access to high-quality Multi V i series electric appliances in Bangladesh.

It is hoped that the collaboration will be beneficial for customers in Bangladesh, providing access to advanced Multi V i series electric products that prioritise energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

 

