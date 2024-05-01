Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University to host 2nd Research Fair on May 8-9

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University is set to organise its second two-day research fair on the university campus in Trishal, Mymensingh.

The fair organised by the Research and Extension Department of the university will be held on May 8 and 9.

A total of 24 university departments, along with the IQAC and the Institute of Nazrul Studies will participate in this research fair.

Research publications, research projects/artworks, poster presentations highlighting research projects/works, journal and research books published by faculties and departments, innovative science projects/tools/software and so forth will be exhibited in the fair.

University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Soumitra Sekhar will be the Chief Patron of the research fair.

"Nazrul University hopes to create a bridge between academia and industry to foster research and innovation for the betterment of our country, through this fair. Innovation and research will be displayed at the fair", Soumitra Sekhar said.