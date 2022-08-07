Jack scales up share in Bangladesh with 'high-quality machinery, competitive pricing'

Chinese sewing machine brand Jack Technology has become a "leading technology provider" in the Bangladesh readymade garment (RMG) industry with its "innovative machinery and total technology solutions."

In Bangladesh, the second largest garment exporter in the world, more local apparel manufacturers are now looking for the perfect solutions to intensify or maximise productivity.

So, the demand for state-of-the-art machinery and automation technology has increased, Jack said at a seminar organised by it in Dhaka Saturday, reads a press release issued in this regard.

The Chinese brand held the "Strategic Benchmarking" seminar for the local importers and marketing officials to improve its development strategy and expand brand influence.

In RMG, the right sewing machine can be the game changer with its impact on productivity, efficiency and quality. And Jack deals in machines that include automatic, energy-saving as well as labour-saving ones.

Jack Bangladesh has understood the needs of the country's apparel industry, which are automation, power saving, and high productivity. The Chinese brand has expanded its business here with its new line of machinery, automatic features, total technology solutions, competitive pricing; high-quality, and energy-saving machines.

Jack Technology was set up on 7 August, 2003, in Taizhou, Zhejiang, China. It started the sewing machine business on 18 July, 1995.

Since 2010, the company claimed to have had an absolute advantage in the lockstitch, overlock, and interlock sewing machine market.