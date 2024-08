RMG workers stage protest blocking road in Ashulia in demand for unpaid wages. Representational image

About 200 RMG workers blocked the BGMEA office at Uttara this evening demanding salary arrears.

According to sources, the workers belong to the TRZ Group and they held a meeting with BGMEA's top office bearers.

BGMEA acting President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam presided over the meeting while BGMEA Vice President Abdullah Hil Rakib, Director Ashikur Rahman Tuhin and TRZ Group's

Managing Director Harun Ur Rashid was also present there.