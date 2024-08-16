2 more RMG factories get LEED certification, total number now 226

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 12:52 pm

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Two more garment factories in Bangladesh have earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), raising the total number of green factories in the country to 226.

According to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), these factories are Saadatia Sweaters Ltd in Dhaka's Ashulia and Executive Greentex Ltd in Gazipur's Sreepur.

Saadatia Sweaters earned Platinum certification with a score of 91, while Executive Greentex earned Gold certification with a score of 69.

These additions bring the total number of LEED-certified factories in Bangladesh to 226, with 89 Platinum and 123 Gold-certified factories.

As a result, Bangladesh now boasts 60 out of the world's top 100 highest-rated LEED Certified factories—a testament to the nation's commitment to green manufacturing and sustainability, according to BGMEA.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

The council honours factories based on several criteria, such as transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

"We have consistently prioritised sustainability in our operations, ensuring that our growth is aligned with global best practices and environmental stewardship", said Mohiuddin Rubel, a director at BGMEA.

Bangladesh's success in green growth is a positive stride towards achieving net zero. He added that this development is not just a result of industry efforts but also of the collaborative support from buyers, the government, and development organisations.

Rubel said, "This support has been crucial in driving the industry forward, helping us maintain our competitive edge while setting new benchmarks in sustainability.

"We are confident that, with continued partnership and dedication, the Bangladesh RMG industry will reach new heights of excellence, further solidifying its place as a global leader in sustainable and ethical manufacturing," he added.

Mohiuddin Rubel said, "We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing our journey towards creating a more sustainable and environmentally responsible industry."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

