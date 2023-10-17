iPhone 15 officially coming to Bangladesh

Apple's new iPhone 15 will be officially released in Bangladesh on 19th October. The official iPhone 15 will be available at Salextra from that day. Recently Salextra Limited appeared as the authorized reseller of Bangladesh. The strategic partners of Salextra are GP, Robi, Banglalink, Daraz and Pickaboo.

iPhone 15 along with other Apple products will be available on the e-commerce platform of Salextra Shop (https://www.salextra.com.bd/apple) and showrooms. Customers can get various offers like EMI, discounts and gifts if they buy from the Salextra offline shop.

Managing Director of Salextra Shakib Arafat said that the demand for the iPhone along with other Apple products consecutively increasing in Bangladesh. But our local market is almost full of unofficial Apple products. As a result, our consumers are being deprived of Apple-authorized facilities and facing various problems buying these products. So we took the initiative to give the real experience of original Apple products. Salextra is distributing iPhone, iPad, Mac Book, Apple Watch, Airpod, and other products in Bangladesh as an authorized reseller of Apple.

Customers will be able to get BTRC-approved official products of Apple which are in the market through the proper legal way, which they can buy from the Salextra platform. They can also avail the full facility of a 12-month official warranty for iPhones. In addition, customers will get An Authentic 20W USB-C Power Adapter, A Sleek DIZO Smartwatch, and Premium Fastrack Wireless Neckband Headphones as gifts.

Other facilities include receiving up to Tk18,000 in Cashback if one uses a City Amex Credit Card, up to Tk18,000 in cashback if one uses an SCB credit card, Tk15,000 Cashback if one uses a Prime Bank credit card, or reward points up to 25,000 if uses Brac Bank Credit Card. In another, they can enjoy a 0% EMI for up to 36 months excluding cashback or reward point facility from those banks. Also, customers can get up to 12 months of cardless EMI via IPDC EZ.