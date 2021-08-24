Imo introduces Flash Call for quicker, safer log in

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 10:53 am

Popular instant messaging platform imo has recently introduced a new feature named "Flash Call" that will make the users' account logins much quicker, safer and convenient. 

Flash Call is an automatic verification feature that enables imo users to log in through a phone-call verification, bringing enhanced convenience and security to prevent users from virtual trespassing and data breach, said a press releasae.

The method eliminates the current hassles of having to incorporate the traditional text-based OTP (One Time Password) verification codes manually, hence it is now easier and more comfortable for imo users to login into their imo account and connect with their dear ones.

To enable the latest feature, it is mandatory that the SIM card of the entered phone number is active and consistent in the same device. Otherwise, the user will not be able to use flash call. 

If the condition for the flash call verification is met, there will be a pop-up window asking for the user's permission to proceed with the flash call verification and complete the process for safe and successful login. 

On the basis of this, the account will be automatically logged in on the arrival of flash call for verification on the phone. If the user declines the request, the app will then enter the SMS verification mode for verification.

Users in Bangladesh and across the world can now enjoy the feature by updating the imo app on their devices.

