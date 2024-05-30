IMO lacks authority to take legal action against pirates: Secretary general

IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez Velasco delivered a lecture on "Towards a Net Zero Shipping 2050: IMO’s Vision for a Just and Equitable Transition" at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (30 May). Photo: UNB

Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco, secretary general of the IMO, said on Thursday individual states must act to stop Somali pirates in the Red Sea, as the IMO lacks the authority to pursue legal action against piracy.

However, the IMO is working on projects to advance shipping technology and aims to gradually reduce carbon emissions at sea to zero in phases, he told a seminar on 'Towards a Net Zero Shipping 2050: IMO's Vision for a Just and Equitable Transition' held at the foreign ministry's auditorium in Dhaka.

"We know Bangladesh is vulnerable to climate change impacts. Therefore, reducing carbon emissions at sea will also benefit Bangladesh," he said.

At the event, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "Bangladesh will remain engaged with advancing this vision on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities."

While formulating maritime-related national policies, strategies and guidelines, Bangladesh will consider IMO's policy, guidelines and framework, he noted.

Nearly 80% of global trade takes place through international shipping routes. This causes a significant amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the sea.

It is expected that maritime trade volumes will triple by 2050. Consequently, emissions will also rise if the industry fails to ensure corrective measures.

Industry leaders have already started working on climate-friendly fuel options and fuel efficiency, Momen told the seminar.

He highlighted that Bangladesh ratified the Hong Kong Convention in June last year for safe and environmentally friendly ship recycling.

"I believe that while achieving net zero vision, the IMO will safeguard the interests of all member states and promote access to critical technologies and know-how for developing countries," he said.

He went on to say, "We look forward to the IMO's continued support in achieving compliance of our recycling yards with the provisions of the convention."

Meanwhile, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury made a courtesy call on the IMO official.

They discussed issues, including resolving the on-arrival visa problem faced by Bangladeshi seafarers.

Besides, discussions were also held on issues like maritime safety and security, green shipbuilding, and the Hong Kong Convention.