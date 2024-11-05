Bangladesh signs €2.97m grant agreement with IOM to curb irregular migration

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) of Bangladesh's Ministry of Finance signed a grant agreement with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) worth €2,970,297 on 29 October 2024 to curb irregular migration and aid returnees.

According to a press release by the Economic Relations Division of Finance Ministry the agreement, titled "Reducing Irregular Migration and Supporting Returnees in Bangladesh," will fund a two-year project implemented by the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of Italy are the resource partners of the project.

The project's objective is to contribute to strengthening safe migration pathways in Bangladesh by raising awareness, supporting sustainable reintegration, and providing alternatives to irregular migration, reads the press release.

The project interventions will help to fulfil the goals and targets of the country's Five-Year Plan and the SDGs in line with migration issues.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, acting chief of mission, IOM signed the agreement.

Representatives from the UN Wing of ERD and concerned government agencies were present at the signing ceremony.

Since its inception, IOM has been instrumental in supporting development plans globally through financial and technical aid. This agreement reinforces IOM's mission to facilitate humane and orderly migration worldwide. In Bangladesh, IOM focuses on initiatives aligned with the 2030 Agenda, particularly SDG 10.7, which promotes safe and responsible migration.