IBBL holds board meeting

A meeting of the board of directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 29 September at the boardroom of Islami Bank Tower.

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, chairman of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Md Shahabuddin, vice chairman; Dr Areef Suleman, director and representative of Islamic Development Bank and other directors; Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO and JQM Habibullah, additional managing director and company secretary of the bank attended the meeting.