General meeting of BAMDA held

01 November, 2021, 07:30 pm
Senior Executive Vice President of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (LTD) Md Shamsul Islam was elected as the President of the organisation while Senior Vice President of Jamuna Bank Ltd Md Mehedi Hasan was elected as the General Secretary

Bangladesh Money Market Dealers Association (BAMDA) held its 2021 general meeting recently at Hotel Victory, Naya Paltan, Dhaka. 

During this program, Senior Executive Vice President of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (LTD) Md Shamsul Islam was elected as the President of the organisation, said a BAMDA press release on Monday. 

Senior Vice President of Jamuna Bank Ltd Md Mehedi Hasan was elected as the General Secretary.

