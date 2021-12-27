BAMDA holds seminar on risk of interest rate

Corporates

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 10:12 am

Related News

BAMDA holds seminar on risk of interest rate

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 10:12 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Money Market Dealers Association (BAMDA) on Saturday organised a seminar titled "The risk of interest rate and its impact on banking books" at MTV Tower Samsung GBP Chowdhury Auditorium in Dhaka.

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd MD and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman inaugurated the seminar, said a recently issued press release.

Among others, Ali Hossain Pradhaniya, ex-MD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, and BAMDA ex-president Abdus Samad, current President Mohammad Shamsul Islam and General Secretary Md Mehedi Hasan also attended the programme.

Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, DGM, offside supervisor, Bangladesh Bank (BB), was present as the keynote speaker.

The seminar was attended by treasury e-payment and money market dealers of various banks and financial institutions.
 

Bangladesh / Economy

Economy / interest rates / Bangladesh Money Market Dealers Association (BAMDA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

23h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

15h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

16h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

17h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market