BAMDA holds seminar on risk of interest rate

The Bangladesh Money Market Dealers Association (BAMDA) on Saturday organised a seminar titled "The risk of interest rate and its impact on banking books" at MTV Tower Samsung GBP Chowdhury Auditorium in Dhaka.

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd MD and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman inaugurated the seminar, said a recently issued press release.

Among others, Ali Hossain Pradhaniya, ex-MD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, and BAMDA ex-president Abdus Samad, current President Mohammad Shamsul Islam and General Secretary Md Mehedi Hasan also attended the programme.

Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, DGM, offside supervisor, Bangladesh Bank (BB), was present as the keynote speaker.

The seminar was attended by treasury e-payment and money market dealers of various banks and financial institutions.

