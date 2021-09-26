Expo 2020 Dubai set to begin on 1 October

Expo 2020 Dubai's must-see aviation attraction is gearing up to open its doors to the public on 1 October.

Located in the Opportunity District, and within walking distance of the Al Wasl Dome, the Emirates Pavilion offers a preview for the future of commercial aviation.

It reframes the role that science and technology will play in the next 50 years of air travel, as it welcomes visitors to experience two floors of interactive multi-sensory installations.

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai now can plan their visit to the Emirates Pavilion and book their preferred date and time slots in advance, says a press release.

Construction on the Emirates Pavilion began in March 2019 and was completed in June 2021.

The Emirates Pavilion's towering four storey design and façade are modelled around an aircraft's wings taking flight, with 24 aluminum cladded fins that curve around two sides of the building structure.

The Emirates Pavilion's exterior lighting includes an 800 metre LED system, which illuminates in vibrant colours at night. The interior's bright, ultramodern design lets in ample natural light and serves as a backdrop for the immersive experiences, and can welcome 120 people an hour.

Visitors can expect unusual and innovative attraction when they visit the Emirates Pavilion including collecting the 'seed', The science of flight (Educational visualisations using holographic models will demonstrate how aircraft achieve flight by illustrating the physical properties of lift, thrust, gravity and drag), Cleaner skies, Future lab, Thrust and propulsion, Design your perfect aircraft, Airport of the future, Experience your tomorrow, Seeding the future

Friendly and knowledgeable staff and Emirates Cabin Crew will be on hand to assist visitors at the Pavilion.

As well as the installations and experiences, visitors will be able to enjoy the Emirates Pavilion cafe located on the first floor, and can also take home a memento from their visit at the Emirates Official Store, which will be featuring customised Emirates and Expo 2020 Dubai merchandise for sale.

The Emirates Pavilion is open every day during Expo 2020 Dubai from 10am to 10pm.

