Expo 2020 Dubai set to begin on 1 October

Corporates

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 08:19 pm

Expo 2020 Dubai set to begin on 1 October

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 08:19 pm
Expo 2020 Dubai set to begin on 1 October

Expo 2020 Dubai's must-see aviation attraction is gearing up to open its doors to the public on 1 October. 

Located in the Opportunity District, and within walking distance of the Al Wasl Dome, the Emirates Pavilion offers a preview for the future of commercial aviation.

It reframes the role that science and technology will play in the next 50 years of air travel, as it welcomes visitors to experience two floors of interactive multi-sensory installations.

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai now can plan their visit to the Emirates Pavilion and book their preferred date and time slots in advance, says a press release.
Construction on the Emirates Pavilion began in March 2019 and was completed in June 2021. 

The Emirates Pavilion's towering four storey design and façade are modelled around an aircraft's wings taking flight, with 24 aluminum cladded fins that curve around two sides of the building structure. 

The Emirates Pavilion's exterior lighting includes an 800 metre LED system, which illuminates in vibrant colours at night. The interior's bright, ultramodern design lets in ample natural light and serves as a backdrop for the immersive experiences, and can welcome 120 people an hour.

Visitors can expect unusual and innovative attraction when they visit the Emirates Pavilion including collecting the 'seed', The science of flight (Educational visualisations using holographic models will demonstrate how aircraft achieve flight by illustrating the physical properties of lift, thrust, gravity and drag), Cleaner skies, Future lab, Thrust and propulsion, Design your perfect aircraft, Airport of the future, Experience your tomorrow, Seeding the future
Friendly and knowledgeable staff and Emirates Cabin Crew will be on hand to assist visitors at the Pavilion. 

As well as the installations and experiences, visitors will be able to enjoy the Emirates Pavilion cafe located on the first floor, and can also take home a memento from their visit at the Emirates Official Store, which will be featuring customised Emirates and Expo 2020 Dubai merchandise for sale.

The Emirates Pavilion is open every day during Expo 2020 Dubai from 10am to 10pm.
 

Expo 2020 Dubai

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

2h | Videos
Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

2h | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives