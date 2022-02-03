Transparency crucial  for public acceptance of nuclear energy : Experts

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 05:01 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Transparency and open dialogue are crucial for public acceptance of nuclear energy, said experts at a workshop in Dubai.

Rosatom, a state nuclear  energy corporation of Russia, hosted the workshop on 'Public demand for nuclear energy: how nuclear technologies improve our lives', during the Expo 2020 in Dubai recently, said a press release on Thursday (3 February).  

According to the press release, the speakers discussed global communication approaches for raising awareness about nuclear technologies, as well as the challenges that need to be overcome.

"Transparency and open dialogue are the beacons of effective communication in the nuclear sector. They ensure that correct information about sensitive topics is delivered and that common myths and stereotypes about nuclear energy are debunked. Moreover, they help win public trust,"  said Alexander Voronkov, CEO of Rosatom Middle East and North Africa and moderator of the session.

Sama Bilbao-y-Leon, director general of the World Nuclear Association, noted that access to reliable and clean electricity plays an important role in strengthening public health both directly and indirectly.

She said, "It goes beyond medical facilities – it includes protecting children's lives, providing safe drinking water and food security."

Jeffrey Donovan, officer of Communication, Outreach and Stakeholder Involvement at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), talked about a new guide published by the IAEA, which provides theoretical and practical advice on how to effectively engage stakeholders on nuclear topics.

This speech was followed by a presentation from Cristian Vega, vice president of the International Youth Nuclear Association, who described the main challenges of the 21st century, gave possible solutions and explained the role international organisations can play in improving people's lives with the help of nuclear energy.

Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom Central and South Africa, pointed out that one of Rosatom's key goals is to motivate young people to educate themselves, their peers and their elders on the benefits of nuclear technologies and at the same time, to come up with solutions to help their communities and countries.

"Rosatom strongly believes that young people need to play a vital role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and more specifically, in the fight against climate change. We put a great deal of resources into supporting youth to foster their talents and share their views and ideas," said Ryan.

According to the media release, the workshop was organised within the framework Rosatom Week at the expo.  During the week, international experts spoke at length about the benefits of nuclear technology. Many real-life examples were also shared to illustrate how nuclear technology can improve the quality of life and bring lasting benefits to the society. 

