edotco install first SPC tower using concrete as an alternative to steel

Corporates

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 02:35 pm

edotco Bangladesh, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, installed its first Spun Prestressed Concrete (SPC) Tower at Manikganj Sadar today.

This innovation designed in house by edotco engineers is a unique combination of steel & concrete materials and is the first time a composite structure is used to build telecommunications infrastructure in the nation, says a press release.

The 33.3m height SPC Tower provides higher stability, ensures improved network connectivity and requires less production time.

The high tensile steel wires used inside the pole ensures proper firmness and increases the resistivity of the SPC pole, making it highly resistant to heavy rains, storms and other natural disasters while guaranteeing uninterrupted connectivity. 

Ricky Steyn- Country Managing Director of edotco Bangladesh, said, "edotco Bangladesh has played a pivotal role in developing a sustainable telecommunications ecosystem in the country. Responding to the emerging needs for connectivity, our talented pool of engineers' design solutions that are eco-friendly, highly resistant and cost-efficient aimed towards achieving seamless network connectivity. The SPC tower is another significant outcome of our nation-building commitment to provide sustainable and shareable infrastructure across the nation".

Abdul Yazid Kassim, Director, edotco Group Engineering & Technology said, "Bangladesh has been in the forefront of these innovations, and the deployment of this SPC Tower reinforces the Group's commitment to our green agenda, innovation and towards future proofing the telecommunications industry with next generation, sustainable technology".

edotco has initiated many telecommunication infrastructures in the country including the first of its kind bamboo towers, Low-Cost Tower, Hybrid Solar Wind Tower, Smart Multipurpose Pole, etc. with the commitment to advance the technology, reduce carbon emission, improving efficiency, while enabling seamless connectivity across the nation.

edotco Group has been providing end-to-end solutions in the tower services sector from tower leasing, co-locations, build-to-suit, energy, transmission and operations and maintenance (O&M).

 

