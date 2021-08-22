EBL holds webinar on Bangabandhu’s development vision

Planning Minister M A Mannan; Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL; State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Md Shahriar Alam; and State Minister for Planning, Dr Shamsul Alam; discuss on development vision of Bangabandhu. Photo: Courtesy
Planning Minister M A Mannan; Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL; State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Md Shahriar Alam; and State Minister for Planning, Dr Shamsul Alam; discuss on development vision of Bangabandhu. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) organised a webinar titled "Development vision of Bangabandhu" as part of observance of the National Mourning Day on Thursday.

Chief Guest of the webinar, Planning Minister M A Mannan, said, "Bangabandhu's only concern was people's welfare. His deep understanding of the reality of Bangladesh and aspiration of the general people made him a visionary leader. Bangabandhu always prioritised both material and cultural improvement."

Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL, said, "We  can translate Bangabandhu's dreams into reality only by achieving economic freedom and establishing  equal rights for all, ensuring good governance and participation of all the people in national development."

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Md Shahriar Alam, said, "Bangabandhu's active engagement with mass people made him the people's leader. Bangabandhu wanted to ensure food security and employment for all. The first five-year plan was totally scientific."

State Minister for Planning, Dr Shamsul Alam, expressed, "Bangabandhu's believed in socialism. However, he also said, 'we cannot import any 'ism' to establish socialism in our country. Here socialism must align with our people, nature and climate'."

The webinar was moderated by Ziaul Karim, head of Communications and External Affairs of EBL.

