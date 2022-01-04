Creative IT’s special offer for EBL customers

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) customers will receive special discounts and privileges through Creative IT Institute's training programmes.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL, and Monir Hosen, founder and CEO of Creative IT Institute signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

EBL Head of Priority and Women Banking Sarmin Atik along with other officials from both the organisations were present on the occasion.