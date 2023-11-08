Concord Entertainment, Transcom Beverages renew partnership

08 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 12:23 pm

Concord Entertainment, Transcom Beverages renew partnership

More than just a beverage partner, Transcom Beverages Ltd has been an active participant in various events, concerts, promotions, and engagements held at these premier entertainment destinations

08 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 12:23 pm
Concord Entertainment, Transcom Beverages renew partnership

Concord Entertainment Co Ltd and Transcom Beverages Ltd have announced the renewal of their longstanding partnership, marking an incredible 22 years of collaboration. 

Over the past 22 years, Transcom Beverages Ltd has been the exclusive partner of a wide array of PepsiCo beverages, infusing joy and refreshment into the vibrant atmosphere of Fantasy Kingdom and Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World, reads a press release. 

More than just a beverage partner, Transcom Beverages Ltd has been an active participant in various events, concerts, promotions, and engagements held at these premier entertainment destinations.

The renewed agreement solidifies Transcom Beverages Ltd's role as the exclusive beverages partner, offering an array of renowned PepsiCo beverages such as Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, Slice, Mountain Dew, Aquafina, and more, not only to the amusement parks but also for a variety of events and activities.

The renewal agreement was officially sealed in a signing ceremony by Anup Kumar Sarker, Chief Marketing Officer of Concord Entertainment Co Ltd, and Arif Hossain, Head of Corporate Sales of Transcom Beverages Ltd. 

This continuation signifies a profound commitment to sustaining and further enhancing the exceptional experiences offered to visitors at these beloved amusement parks.

Anup Kumar Sarker, chief marketing officer of Concord Entertainment Co Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This partnership renewal signifies not only a celebration of our past successes but a commitment to continue innovation and quality experiences for our visitors. We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Transcom Beverages Ltd, a partnership that has been instrumental in our parks' success."

