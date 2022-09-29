Concord Entertainment and BEPZA sign MoU

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Concord Entertainment Co Ltd (CEnCL) and Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA).

According to the MoU signed, all the employees of BEPZA can avail special discounts at Fantasy Kingdom Complex and Resort Atlantis in Dhaka and Foy's Lake Concord & Foy's Lake Resort in Chattogram in terms of entertainment services, said a press release.

Anup Kumar Sarker, executive director, marketing, on behalf of Concord Entertainment Co Ltd and Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, executive director (admin) on behalf of BEPZA signed the MoU at the BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

Higher officials of both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.