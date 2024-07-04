Concord Entertainment, Abul Khair Condensed Milk & Beverage sign MoU

In a momentous event marked by a formal signing ceremony, Concord Entertainment Co Ltd and Abul Khair Condensed Milk & Beverage Ltd have solidified a partnership destined to bring exceptional experiences to the enchanting world of Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World, Chattogram.

Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World, a distinguished and cherished entertainment destination, is operated and established by Concord Entertainment Co Ltd.

As a testament to their unwavering commitment to enriching visitors' experiences, this iconic venue is delighted to welcome Abul Khair Condensed Milk & Beverage Ltd as its exclusive Starship Beverage, AMA Coffee, and Marks Milk Powder partner, promising an infusion of culture & flavour like never before.

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished representatives from both the organizations. From Concord Entertainment Co Ltd, attendees included Anup Kumar Sarker, Chief Marketing Officer; Major Enamul Karim (Retd.) General Manager – Operation, Uzzal Kumer Basak -DGM Marketing; Monowar Hossain Ronee – AGM Sales; and Avijit Paul- Deputy Manager - Marketing. Representing Abul Khair Condensed Milk & Beverage Ltd, the ceremony was attended by Brigadier General Shahidullah Chowdhury, ndc (Retd.)- Executive Director; Arshad Ur Rahman- National Sales Manager; Ishfaque Miraj- Asst. Manager (Brand Marketing); Jasim Uddin – Senior Officer (Finanace) and S M Rizvi Hasan- Senior Officer (Brand Marketing).

Anup Kumar Sarker, CMO of Concord Entertainment expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "Our goal at Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World is to create lasting memories for our visitors with Abul Khair Condensed Milk & Beverage Ltd as our exclusive partner."

Brigadier General Shahidullah Chowdhury, ndc (Retd.)- Executive Director of Abul Khair Group expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating," Through this strategic business partnership we will able to easily reach the target audience, explore the brand experience to the incoming visitors. Abul Khair Condensed Milk & Beverage Ltd committed to providing all kinds of cooperation in the interest of business development."

This partnership is set to bring together the world of entertainment and the world of Juice & Coffee, creating a harmonious blend of refreshment and enjoyment for the visitors of Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World.

Visitors can look forward to indulging in a wide range of Starship Juice & AMA Coffee while exploring the park's thrilling rides, enchanting landscapes, and entertaining shows.

Simultaneously, Abul Khair Condensed Milk & Beverage Ltd will be able to engage with the audience through strategically placed branding, events, and many more ensuring a comprehensive brand experience.