Community paramedics job fair in Sylhet: A buzzing success in recruitment process in the health sector of Bangladesh

A job fair was held at the Hafij Complex on 18 May 2024 in Sylhet, aimed to bridge the gap between the Community Paramedics and healthcare service providers of Sylhet.

In developing countries like Bangladesh, 'job fairs' continuously contribute as a means of employment generation. Realising this importance, this fair is organised to create employment for primary healthcare workers.

Deputy Civil surgeon of Sylhet, Mr Dutta, was present at the event as chief guest. Shomvob Jobs, in collaboration with ASTHA and Swisscontact Bangladesh, financed by Novartis International, took a significant step towards improving healthcare in Sylhet and surrounding areas by organising this event.

Over 300 Community Paramedics and more than 15 healthcare service providers participated in the fair.

After passing SSC, students who successfully completed two years full time 'Community Paramedic' course including six months internship from any reputed hospital are called Community Paramedics. Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council provides overall supervision of the Community Paramedic Course. In addition to providing healthcare on their own initiatives, the Community Paramedics are also involved with government healthcare programs at the local level. During the Covid-19 outbreak, Community Paramedics have been providing healthcare on a voluntary basis at various community clinics. They also participate in different day celebrations including disaster relief, vaccination programs organised by government.

The Deputy Civil Surgeon of Sylhet graced the fair with his presence and thanked the organisers and urged for more initiatives such as this in the future. He said, "Bangladesh has come a long way in the health sector। However, unfortunately many healthcare institutions recruit unskilled workers. I think if all these institutions employ skilled Community Paramedics, then community people will get better healthcare service. This job fair is an important platform to connect job seekers and employers in the health sector. I would like this fair not to end here, but to be organized on a bigger scale every year. I wish all round success of this initiative."

Employers participating in the fair, especially Shakti Foundation, Marie Stopes Bangladesh, Imperial Hospital, SSKS, FPAV, Norland were satisfied with the overall arrangement and found the fair very fruitful. SSKS executive said, "We have hired community paramedics before. However, Shomvob Jobs makes the recruitment process easier for us. 3 community paramedics are working in our institution, and they are rendering service with great efficiency and dedication. We are very optimistic about community paramedics."

Farzana Amin, Team Leader of Astha Team, Swisscontact Bangladesh, is very happy to work with Shomvob Jobs in organizing the fair. She said, "We are proud to contribute to the development of the healthcare sector of the country through this fair."

At its core, Shomvob Jobs is more than just a platform; it aspires to be the foremost destination in Bangladesh for professional networking and career opportunities. By fostering meaningful relationships and unlocking new avenues across different sectors, Shomvob Jobs aims to empower both individuals and organizations alike.