CodersTrust, University for Peace partner up to offer skills training

Global EdTech company CodersTrust and the University for Peace, a university and treaty organisation mandated by UN General Assembly, have forged a partnership on Saturday (3 June), at a signing ceremony held at UPEACE campus in San Jose, Costa Rica, to offer Next Generation Skills training for the Digital Era through academic collaboration and student exchanges.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni graced the event as the Chief Guest, reads a press release.

Aziz Ahmad, chairman of CodersTrust and Prof Fransisco Rojas Aravena, rector of University for Peace signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.

Dr Juan Carlos Sainz Borgo, vice-rector of University for Peace and Md Shamsul Haque, CEO of CodersTrust were present among others.

Congratulating both UPEACE and CodersTrust, Dr Dipu Moni said that this partnership will accelerate the mission of both the organisations.

She lauded CodersTrust for its continued role in transforming unemployed and under-employed youth into skilled workforce in both Bangladesh and worldwide, especially the youths and women. She mentioned the International Agreement for the establishment of University for Peace, in which the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations was a signatory four decades back.

UPEACE Rector ProfFransisco Rojas Aravena praised CodersTrust for its focus on youths and women from underprivileged, underserved and underemployed backgrounds.

Emphasising on innovation for peace, Professort Aravena said next-generation skills and technologies like Artificial Intelligence should be leveraged for the peace and prosperity of humanity, addressing any concerns.

He recalled his visit to Bangladesh and termed its relationship with Bangladesh as permanent.

CodersTrust Chairman Aziz Ahmad said, "This affiliation holds great significance in relation to world peace, education, job opportunities, and women empowerment."

He said, in today's world where technology is rapidly advancing, digital skills have become essential for socio-economic progress.

He pointed out that $17 trillion will be lost due to setbacks of educational attainment during the pandemic, 1 billion youth are entering the labour market this decade with risk of un/under-employment and 45% of the workforce will need to reskilling every 3-4 years.

Ahmad also underscored the need for training the youth on advanced IT skills that can contribute to world peace by helping address some of the global challenges that threaten human security and well-being, such as poverty, inequality, climate change, health, and education.

The signing ceremony was followed by a roundtable discussion on Human Rights and Peacebuilding in the Digital Age, where Aziz Ahmad spoke as a panellist, adds the release.

Other panellists included Juan Carlos Sainz-Borgo, vice-rector, UPEACE; Melissa Mannis, special advisor, UPEACE; Dr Mariateresa Garrido, doctoral coordinator, UPEACE; Giannina Segnini, director, Master of Data Journalism, Columbia University; Branka Panic, founding director, AI for Peace, Fabin Solis of Abogado Aguilar Castillo Love, Marina Meira, head of Projects, Data Privacy Brazil Research Association; Marcela Chacon, VP and global director for United Nations Relations; Dan O'Bryan, CEO of Roco Plants and Natalia Porras, director of Foreign Trade of Ministry of Foreign Trade, Costa Rica Government.