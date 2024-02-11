Climate crisis intensifies in Bangladesh: Urgent call for immediate adaptation, int’l support

Bangladesh, a significant clothing producer, suffers environmental damage. While the consumers of these products are predominantly in Western countries, the country bears the brunt of intense climate change effects. Photo: Mumit M

Bangladesh, long on the front lines of the climate crisis, is facing escalating challenges from extreme weather events, prompting a critical call for immediate action and international assistance.

The recent synthesis report by the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) underscores the severity of the situation, highlighting the urgent need for adaptation measures and international solidarity.

The report paints a grim picture of Bangladesh's vulnerability to climate change, with the country experiencing 185 extreme weather events between 2000 and 2019, ranking it as the seventh most vulnerable nation, reads a press release.

From scorching heat waves to devastating cyclones, floods, and droughts, Bangladesh has borne the brunt of climate-related disasters.

During COP28, Saber H Chowdhury, minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, highlighted these challenges, citing flooding, water source depletion, escalating sea levels, and salinity intrusion as pressing concerns. Projections suggest that millions, potentially one-seventh of the population, could face displacement in the coming years.

The repercussions of climate change extend far beyond economic losses, affecting ecosystems, livelihoods, infrastructure, and food security. Prof AKM Saiful Islam, director of the Institute of Water and Flood Management (IWFM) at BUET, warned of rising sea levels and their devastating effects on food crops, which could force more people from their homes.

Despite commendable efforts in adaptation and resilience-building, Bangladesh faces significant hurdles. While initiatives like the Cyclone Preparedness Programme have reduced casualties, the increasing frequency of extreme events demands a more comprehensive response.

Local adaptation policies have shown promise, but gaps remain in their implementation and effectiveness, according to Afsara Binte Mirza, research officer at ICCCAD.

The urgency of the situation calls for intensified international cooperation and support. Although Bangladesh has made strides in climate adaptation, additional resources are needed to bolster these efforts.

The establishment of a loss and damage fund during COP28 is a step in the right direction, but clearer guidelines and equitable distribution mechanisms are imperative to ensure assistance reaches those most in need.

Saber H Chowdhury expressed hope for the utilisation of allocated funds to bolster Bangladesh's adaptation efforts, emphasising the nation's wealth of experience in confronting climate challenges.

Moving forward, Bangladesh faces the critical task of transitioning away from fossil fuels and meeting emission reduction targets outlined in its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).