bKash 'Send Money' now more secure, accurate

18 April, 2024, 06:15 pm
18 April, 2024, 06:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A 'disclaimer' has been added to the bKash app's 'Send Money' service to make customer transactions more accurate and secure. This feature has been added to ensure that the customer's money is sent to the accurate number which not saved in the app.

Now, customers will see a 'disclaimer prompt' while using the 'Send Money' service to an unsaved number from the bKash app. The message reads, "Please check if the number is correct". In the following step, customers need to confirm the number and put in the transaction amount to complete the transaction. This process will greatly reduce the chance of sending money to a wrong number which is not saved in the app. This facility is also available for creating 'Send Money Auto Pay' and adding any unsaved number to the 'Group Send Money' list.

Besides, customers can minimise the hassle of sending money to any wrong number by being aware of a few things –

  • Before sending money to a new number, the number can be re-checked with the recipient
  • When sending money to an unsaved number, it is better to check the digits several times
  • After entering the transaction amount, digits should be checked before sending money
  • If somehow money is sent to a wrong number, customers should immediately contact through bKash helpline 16247 or the official website / live chat or Facebook page.

Along with this enhanced security of Send Money service, the bKash app is enriched with other secured, robust and seamless services like Mobile Recharge, Cash In, Cash Out, Merchant Payment, Add Money, Utility Bill Payment, Fee Payment of Educational and Other Institutions, e-ticketing, Donation, Remittance, Insurance and Microfinance payment, Digital Nano Loan, Savings and many more. In this way, by becoming a full-fledged digital lifestyle app, bKash continues to bring more freedom and empowerment to the customer's day-to-day transactions.

 

