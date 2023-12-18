BITAC-NSE MoU signed

BITAC-NSE MoU signed

Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) and Nuclear Science and Engineering Division (NSE) of Military Institute of Science and Technology (NSE) have signed a memorandum of understanding to increase knowledge exchange and technical cooperation in research and development.

The memorandum was signed in the meeting room of the administrative building of Bitak at 11 o'clock on Sunday, December 17, 2023

Betak Director (Administration) Md. Muhsin and Nuclear Science and Engineering Department's instructor Lt. Col. Dr. Md. Faisal Kader signed it.

At this time, the director general of Betak, Anwar Hossain Chowdhury and the head of the department of NSE, Colonel Molla Mohammad Zubair (SPP, TE), along with the senior officials of the two institutions were present.

