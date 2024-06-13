MoU signed between Jamuna Bank PLC and Splash Works Water Park Ltd

Corporates

Press Release
13 June, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 11:37 am

Related News

MoU signed between Jamuna Bank PLC and Splash Works Water Park Ltd

Press Release
13 June, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 11:37 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Recently a mutual agreement was signed between Jamuna Bank PLC and Splash Works Water Park Ltd. (Mana Bay).

The singing ceremony was held on 27 May at Jamuna Bank Tower, Gulshan-1, Dhaka.

Deputy Managing Director of Jamuna Bank PLC A. K. M Atiqur Rahman and Assistant Vice President of Mana Bay, Mr. Salim Khan Surattee signed the strategic agreement on behalf of their own companies. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Under this MoU, Jamuna Bank PLC Credit Card holders will enjoy Buy 3 Get 1 Free Entry and 17 Ride Ticket at Mana Bay Water Park and resort. Other high officials of Jamuna Bank PLC and Mana Bay also attended the ceremony.    

MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

4h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

14h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

37m | Videos
The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

3h | Videos
Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

16h | Videos
Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

4h | Videos