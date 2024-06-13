MoU signed between Jamuna Bank PLC and Splash Works Water Park Ltd

Recently a mutual agreement was signed between Jamuna Bank PLC and Splash Works Water Park Ltd. (Mana Bay).

The singing ceremony was held on 27 May at Jamuna Bank Tower, Gulshan-1, Dhaka.

Deputy Managing Director of Jamuna Bank PLC A. K. M Atiqur Rahman and Assistant Vice President of Mana Bay, Mr. Salim Khan Surattee signed the strategic agreement on behalf of their own companies.

Under this MoU, Jamuna Bank PLC Credit Card holders will enjoy Buy 3 Get 1 Free Entry and 17 Ride Ticket at Mana Bay Water Park and resort. Other high officials of Jamuna Bank PLC and Mana Bay also attended the ceremony.