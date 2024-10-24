BOU and BARI jointly host seminar and exhibition on 'Agricultural Machinery Talent Hunt'

Bangladesh Open University (BOU) and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) jointly organized a seminar and exhibition fair on "Agricultural Machinery Talent Hunt" at the Central Conference & Training Centre, BOU. The event brought together experts, academicians, and students to explore innovations in agricultural machinery.

The seminar was graced by the presence of Professor Dr. ABM Obaidul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of BOU, who attended as the chief guest. Professor Dr. Abul Hasnat Md. Shamim, Dean of SARD, was the special guest, while Dr. Md. Nurul Amin, FMD project director from BARI, delivered the keynote presentation, highlighting advancements in agricultural technology and machinery. The programme was chaired by Professor Dr. Md. Serazul Islam, Director of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at BOU.

The event aimed to foster collaboration between educational institutions and agricultural research bodies, promoting innovation and efficiency in agricultural practices through the development and use of advanced machinery.