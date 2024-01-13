Barcode restaurant opens second branch in UAE

A second branch of the Chattogram-based chain restaurant Barcode has opened in the United Arab Emirates. On Friday (January 12), the new branch of the restaurant was inaugurated in the Ajman province by the Bangladesh Consul General B. M. Jamal Hossain.

Earlier, the first branch of the renowned restaurant was opened in Sharjah in 2021. The chain restaurant, which started from Chattogram, has more than 20 branches in the country and abroad. It has only one international branch in the UAE. These restaurants serve local and continental food. Barcode's restaurants have created employment opportunities for over 400 people.

Monjurul Hoque, the owner of Barcode Restaurant Group, mentioned in a Facebook post on Friday evening, "My father, Nurul Hoque (mostly known as N. Mohammad), started his journey as a businessman in the UAE, and the first step to founding the N Mohammad group was taken in this country. This country always holds a very special place in the hearts of me and all my family members. I was born here and have always felt a special connection with this country. It has always been my dream to open my first international branch in the UAE. Today, I am proud to announce that it is a great privilege for our barcode family to open a new branch in Ajman, UAE. This marks our second branch in the UAE."