Barcode restaurant opens second branch in UAE

Corporates

UNB
13 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 07:00 pm

Related News

Barcode restaurant opens second branch in UAE

UNB
13 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 07:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A second branch of the Chattogram-based chain restaurant Barcode has opened in the United Arab Emirates. On Friday (January 12), the new branch of the restaurant was inaugurated in the Ajman province by the Bangladesh Consul General B. M. Jamal Hossain.

Earlier, the first branch of the renowned restaurant was opened in Sharjah in 2021. The chain restaurant, which started from Chattogram, has more than 20 branches in the country and abroad. It has only one international branch in the UAE. These restaurants serve local and continental food. Barcode's restaurants have created employment opportunities for over 400 people.

Monjurul Hoque, the owner of Barcode Restaurant Group, mentioned in a Facebook post on Friday evening, "My father, Nurul Hoque (mostly known as N. Mohammad), started his journey as a businessman in the UAE, and the first step to founding the N Mohammad group was taken in this country. This country always holds a very special place in the hearts of me and all my family members. I was born here and have always felt a special connection with this country. It has always been my dream to open my first international branch in the UAE. Today, I am proud to announce that it is a great privilege for our barcode family to open a new branch in Ajman, UAE. This marks our second branch in the UAE."###

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

barcode

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

10h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

1d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

15m | Videos
300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

1h | Videos
What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

2h | Videos
What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

6h | Videos