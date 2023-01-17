Barcode launches new restaurant 'Burgwich Town'

The Chattogram-based Barcode Restaurant Group launched a new restaurant named "Burgwich Fusion Town Cafe" at the city's Shilpokala Academy area on Tuesday (17 January), reads a press release.

Daily Azadi editor Abdul Malek inaugurated the restaurant by cutting a cake while Chattogram City Corporation Panel Mayor Gias Uddin, Additional Police Commissioner (CTSB) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Manjur Morshed, former BGMEA first vice president Abu Tayyab, Architect Ashiq Imran among others.

Monjurul Hoque, a young entrepreneur, started a restaurant business in 2012 with a coffee shop and has since expanded to 22 restaurants in Chattogram, Dhaka, and the UAE.

Regarding the new restaurant, Monjurul Hoque said that there will be lots of traditional foods which will be cooked in traditional ways and will be served following the traditions.

"This is going to be something amazing, don't miss it, and you must come and experience this place. Here, hygienic food will be available with a very reasonable price."

The Daily Azadi editor Abdul Malek, said: "Barcode already has proven a success in the restaurant business not only in Bangladesh but also in UAE. The restaurants of this group are serving with high-quality and hygienic foods. I am a fan of the food Barcode serves.

Former BGMEA first vice-president Abu Tayyab, said "Barcode has courage, they made the restaurant business into an industry now with professionalism. They also brought a new trend of food among the young generations."

Monjurul Hoque is the eldest son of N Mohammad, the owner of Chattogram's largest industrial conglomerate. He worked in restaurants while attending Thames Business School in Singapore, where he learned the ins and outs of the industry. When he returned home, he started a restaurant business, which has since become a franchise in Bangladesh.